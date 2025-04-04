Eamon Powell Inks One-Year AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO

Eamon Powell is the latest college free agent to join the organization, signing a one-year, one-way AHL deal for next season.

The 22-year-old blue liner will now join the Checkers on an ATO.

Powell recently finished a five-year tenure at Boston College, totaling 103 points (16g, 87a) in 170 games - giving him the program's record for most career games played. He led team defensemen in scoring in each of his last three seasons and served as the Eagles' captain for his final two. Powell - who was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by Tampa Bay - also earned spots on the Hockey East Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 and the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2020-21.

