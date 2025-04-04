Iowa Rides Three-Goal First To 4-2 Win Over San Diego

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period and held off a San Diego Gulls comeback effort to take a 4-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.

Graeme Clarke opened the scoring 5:29 into the game with a curl and drag wrister to the blocker side of Oscar Dansk (five saves) from the high slot. Carson Lambos and Caedan Bankier assisted on the opening tally.

Connor MacEachern's first American Hockey League goal doubled Iowa's advantage 1:15 later. MacEachern picked the puck up at his own blue line, skated the length of the ice, and snapped a shot over the glove of Dansk. Ryan O'Rourke and Luke Toporowski picked up assists on MacEachern's goal.

Clarke struck again at 7:31 with a turnaround wrister that put Iowa up 3-0.

San Diego outshot Iowa 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes. Damian Clara (22 saves) replaced Dansk following the first period.

The Wild outshot the Gulls 14-7 in a scoreless middle frame.

Tyson Hinds snuck the rebound of a shot that careened off the end wall between Samuel Hlavaj (23 saves) and the post 4:11 into the third period to put San Diego on the scoreboard.

Judd Caulfield finished off a backdoor tap-in at 12:05 to pull the Gulls within a goal.

Luke Toporowski iced the win with a wrister from the right wing with 5:58 to play.

Iowa outshot San Diego 31-25. Iowa went 0-for-1 with the man advantage and killed off three Gulls power plays.

Iowa and San Diego meet again on Sunday, Apr. 6 at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Batman Night, presented by PMS Accounting and KGGO. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Batman bobblehead.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.   

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.