Bussi, P-Bruins Blank Checkers

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 23 shots, helping the Providence Bruins blank the Charlotte Checkers 4-0 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Riley Tufte and Tyler Pitlick each posted a goal and an assist. Dans Locmelis recorded his first career point in his professional debut.

How It Happened

Just 1:59 into the game, Locmelis wrapped the puck around the net and found Riley Duran with a pass above the crease, where he chipped it past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Pitlick received a secondary assist. While on the power play, Pitlick walked the puck across the blueline and into the right circle, where he fired a shot inside the far post to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:59 remaining in the first period. Tufte and Ty Gallagher were credited with assists. Just 43 seconds later, Tufte collected a rebound above the crease and flipped a shot into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead. John Farinacci and Trevor Kuntar received assists. On a 2-on-1 rush, Georgii Merkulov wristed a shot inside the near post from the right faceoff dot, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 14:20 to play in the second frame. Matthew Poitras and Chris Ortiz were credited with assists.

Stats

Locmelis recorded his first professional point on his first career shift. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped all 23 shots for his fifth shutout of the season. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots. The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4. The Providence Bruins improve to 37-22-4-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Utica Comets on Saturday, April 5 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

