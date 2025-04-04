Eagles Sign Defensemen Kelley, Kempf to AHL Contracts

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defensemen Connor Kelley and Hank Kempf to two-year AHL contracts beginning with the 2025-26 season, with both players joining the Eagles on ATO contracts for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Kelley recently concluded his NCAA career at Providence College, posting two goals and 20 assists in three seasons with the Friars. Prior to transferring to Providence, the Maple Grove, Minnesota native spent two seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, collecting five goals and 11 assists with the Bulldogs and helping capture the NCHC Championship in 2021-22.

A seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Kelley enjoyed two seasons with the US National Team Development Program on both the Under-18 and Under-17 squads and saw action in 78 career USHL contests.

Kempf was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers and just wrapped up his final season at Cornell University. In four seasons with the Big Red, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner generated 25 points in 134 career games and helped lead Cornell to the ECAC Championship in 2023-24. He would also earn a spot on the ECAC All-Rookie team in 2021-22 after notching eight assists in 32 contests.

Prior to making the jump to the college game, Kempf competed in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, amassing four goals and 24 assists in 81 total contests.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, April 4th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

