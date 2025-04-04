San Jose Scores Four Unanswered to Top Eagles, 6-3
April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - San Jose scored four unanswered goals to erase a 3-2 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 6-3 on Friday. Goaltender Aaron Dell collected the win in net, making 15 saves on 18 shots, as the Barracuda limited the Eagles to a season-low two shots in the third period. Colorado forwards Jayson Megna, Cooper Gay and Jere Innala all netted goals in the losing effort.
The contest would see some early fireworks, as Eagles defenseman Devante Stephens dropped the gloves with San Jose forward Scott Sabourin only 2:22 into the first period.
San Jose would then kick off the scoring when forward Filip Bystedt fed home a backhander from between the circles, putting the Barracuda up 1-0 at the 9:14 mark of the opening frame.
Colorado would strike back just 40 seconds later when Megna tapped a centering feed at the top of the crease into the back of the net. The goal was Megna's 17th of the season and tied the game at 1-1.
Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would claim their first lead of the night when Gay raced down the left-wing boards before lighting the lamp with a wrister from the circle, putting Colorado on top 2-1 at the 9:41 mark.
A net-mouth scramble would allow San Jose to tie the game at 2-2, as Sabourin flipped a rebound past goalie Trent Miner with 6:50 remaining in the middle frame.
The Eagles would jump back in front off a faceoff, as Innala buried a wrister from the top of the right-wing circle, giving Colorado a 3-2 advantage at the 18:22 mark of the second stanza.
Once again, the Barracuda would find an answer, as forward Patrick Gyles capped off a rush into the zone with a shot from the low slot that would knot the game at 3-3 with only 13 seconds left in the period.
A power play would allow San Jose to reclaim the lead, as Giles belted home a rebound from the slot, putting the Barracuda on top 4-3 at the 6:51 mark of the third period.
The Barracuda would strike again just 3:08 later when forward Lucas Vanroboys buried a rebound to extend San Jose's advantage to 5-3.
Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Barracuda forward Anthony Vincent who would capitalize with an empty-netter at the 17:50 mark, rounding out the 6-3 score.
Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 27 shots, as the Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, April 5th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
