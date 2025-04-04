Barracuda Down First-Place Eagles, 6-3

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Loveland, CO. - In a game that resembled playoff hockey from the onset, the San Jose Barracuda ended a nine-game losing skid at the Blue Arena on Friday night, taking down the first-place Colorado Eagles, 6-3. In the win, Scott Sabourin finished the game with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, and Patrick Giles scored twice and now has three goals in his first two games in a Barracuda sweater. The Barracuda also deployed six rookie defensemen, including Axel Landen, who made his AHL debut and managed to hold the top offense in the league to just 18 shots.

In the first, things hit a boiling point early as Sabourin dropped the gloves at center ice with Devante Stephens just two minutes and 22 seconds in. The Barracuda would break the ice at 9:14 when Filip Bystedt (10), in his first game since February 19, backhanded in a goal from between the circles. 40 seconds later, Jayson Megna (17) directed in a perfect back post pass from Jack Ahcan. The Eagles drew a late first-period penalty, but the Barracuda killed it off and the game remained 1-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second, the Eagles took their first lead as Cooper Gay (1), in his pro debut, worked down the left wing and beat Aaron Dell on the short side, under the blocker. At 13:10, the Barracuda managed to answer back when Sabourin (8) backhanded in a rebound from in tight, snapping an 18-game goalless drought. Colorado would go back up by one on a won faceoff in the o-zone and a seeing-eyes shot from Jere Innala (16) at 18:22. But with 14 seconds left in the frame, Giles (7) rushed up the right wing and tied it by going upstairs on the shortside.

In the third, the Barracuda would draw a pair of minors, and on their second of two advantages, Giles (8) made it 4-3 Barracuda as he fired in a centering pass from Walker Duehr at 6:51. At 9:59, the Barracuda pushed their lead to two as Lucas Vanroboys (11) ripped in a rebound off an Anthony Vincent shot. At 17:50, the Barracuda put the game out of reach with an empty netter from Vincent (9).

The Barracuda wrap up their eight-game season series with the Eagles on Saturday (6:05 p.m.) at Blue Arena and return to Tech CU Arena on Friday, April 11 for Tigres Del Mar Night. For info about tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.

