Barracuda Down First-Place Eagles, 6-3
April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
Loveland, CO. - In a game that resembled playoff hockey from the onset, the San Jose Barracuda ended a nine-game losing skid at the Blue Arena on Friday night, taking down the first-place Colorado Eagles, 6-3. In the win, Scott Sabourin finished the game with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, and Patrick Giles scored twice and now has three goals in his first two games in a Barracuda sweater. The Barracuda also deployed six rookie defensemen, including Axel Landen, who made his AHL debut and managed to hold the top offense in the league to just 18 shots.
In the first, things hit a boiling point early as Sabourin dropped the gloves at center ice with Devante Stephens just two minutes and 22 seconds in. The Barracuda would break the ice at 9:14 when Filip Bystedt (10), in his first game since February 19, backhanded in a goal from between the circles. 40 seconds later, Jayson Megna (17) directed in a perfect back post pass from Jack Ahcan. The Eagles drew a late first-period penalty, but the Barracuda killed it off and the game remained 1-1 after 20 minutes.
In the second, the Eagles took their first lead as Cooper Gay (1), in his pro debut, worked down the left wing and beat Aaron Dell on the short side, under the blocker. At 13:10, the Barracuda managed to answer back when Sabourin (8) backhanded in a rebound from in tight, snapping an 18-game goalless drought. Colorado would go back up by one on a won faceoff in the o-zone and a seeing-eyes shot from Jere Innala (16) at 18:22. But with 14 seconds left in the frame, Giles (7) rushed up the right wing and tied it by going upstairs on the shortside.
In the third, the Barracuda would draw a pair of minors, and on their second of two advantages, Giles (8) made it 4-3 Barracuda as he fired in a centering pass from Walker Duehr at 6:51. At 9:59, the Barracuda pushed their lead to two as Lucas Vanroboys (11) ripped in a rebound off an Anthony Vincent shot. At 17:50, the Barracuda put the game out of reach with an empty netter from Vincent (9).
The Barracuda wrap up their eight-game season series with the Eagles on Saturday (6:05 p.m.) at Blue Arena and return to Tech CU Arena on Friday, April 11 for Tigres Del Mar Night. For info about tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Barracuda Down First-Place Eagles, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Iowa Rides Three-Goal First To 4-2 Win Over San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Downed by Wild - San Diego Gulls
- San Jose Scores Four Unanswered to Top Eagles, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Erupt For Season-High Eight Goals Against Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Merilainen Masterful in Shutout Performance to Lead Sens Past Amerks - Belleville Senators
- Ahcan's Hat Trick Leads Pierogies to 7-1 Win Over Penguins - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Open Weekend With 2-1 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Amerks Blanked in Belleville, 5-0 - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Drubbed in Cleveland, 7-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Topple Marlies, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Outmatched by Griffins, Lose 8-3 - Rockford IceHogs
- Charlotte Falls 4-0 Against Providence - Charlotte Checkers
- Bussi, P-Bruins Blank Checkers - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds' Sticks Run Cold in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Clip Thunderbirds, Win 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Getting to Know Jett Luchanko - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Acquire Forward Brandon Baddock - Toronto Marlies
- Chrona Signs Contract Extension - Milwaukee Admirals
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Game #67 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Sign Defensemen Kelley, Kempf to AHL Contracts - Colorado Eagles
- Dominik Shine Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eamon Powell Inks One-Year AHL Deal for Next Season, Joins Checkers on ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville's Hodgson Suspended Two Games by the American Hockey League - Belleville Senators
- Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Moose Sign Patrick Guzzo to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Visit Grand Rapids as the Playoff Push Continues - Rockford IceHogs
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 4 at Providence - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.