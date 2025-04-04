Dominik Shine Returns to Grand Rapids

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday assigned right wing Dominik Shine to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In nine games with Detroit over the last two-plus months, the 31-year-old Shine shows one assist and 15 penalty minutes. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 27 against the Los Angeles Kings and later bagged his first NHL point with an assist on Feb. 1 at the Calgary Flames. Shine became the oldest skater to make his NHL debut since defenseman Evgeny Medvedev did it with the Philadelphia Flyers at 33 on Oct. 8, 2015, and the oldest Red Wings player to make his NHL debut since center Vaclav Nedomansky did it at 33 on Nov. 18, 1977.

Shine has already had a career year in the AHL, with 37 points (11-26-37) in 53 games for the Griffins. On Feb. 14 at Iowa, he collected his career-best 34th point with his career-high 23rd assist. He has also notched career-high totals in power-play goals (4), game-winners (3), and multi-point outings (8). Shine is tied for second on Grand Rapids' roster in points (11-26-37) while ranking first in assists (26), fifth in goals (11), and third in power-play goals (4). The Detroit native has been with Grand Rapids since 2016-17 and has accumulated 175 points (72-103-175) and 527 penalty minutes in 475 appearances. In the Griffins' all-time rankings, Shine places third in games played, sixth in penalty minutes, tied for 10th in goals scored (72), tied for 10th in overtime goals (2), and tied for first in unassisted goals (10).

