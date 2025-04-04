Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard from Hershey

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been recalled from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Shepard, 29, has posted a 22-11-3 record this season in 37 games for Hershey with a 2.81 goals-against average, a.891 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Shepard went 27-4-3 in 34 appearances for Hershey in an exceptional 2023-24 campaign that saw him lead the league with a 1.76 goals-against average - the lowest in club history and fifth-lowest mark in AHL history - and a .929 save percentage while recording five shutouts. He won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding goaltender for the 2023-24 season and helped Hershey capture the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular season champions. He was named to the 2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team and won the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award along with teammate Clay Stevenson as Hershey surrendered a league-low 2.10 goals per game.

In the playoffs, Shepard guided Hershey to a second straight Calder Cup, going 14-6 in the playoffs with a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. In the 2023 postseason, Shepard had an identical record with a 2.27 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage to go along with three shutouts, earning him the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as most valuable player in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In his AHL career, Shepard is 77-26-11 in 116 games for Hershey with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and 11 shutouts.

In four career NHL games with the Capitals, Shepard has a record of 2-1-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

