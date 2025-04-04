IceHogs Visit Grand Rapids as the Playoff Push Continues

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Grand Rapids, MI. - The Rockford IceHogs and Grand Rapids Griffins begin their weekend set inside Van Andel Arena tonight for a 6 p.m. CST puck-drop. The Hogs and Griffins will end the weekend series at the BMO Center Saturday night. The IceHogs have won the last two meetings against the Griffins in Grand Rapids.

Last Time Out:

The IceHogs snapped their two-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Manitoba Moose last Saturday at the BMO Center. The Hogs jumped out to a two-goal lead with goals from Marcel Marcel and Kevin Lombardi. Lombardi, who made his AHL debut against Manitoba, scored his first AHL goal to give the IceHogs a two-goal lead. Rockford would expand their lead in the middle period when Gavin Hayes tallied his third goal of the season. Jalen Luypen and Cole Guttman would join the scoresheet to help Rockford claim the 5-2 victory. Drew Commesso made 21 saves for his 15th win of the season. Commesso has helped the IceHogs earn at least a point in his last five starts.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 28-28-6-2, 64 points (5th Central Division)

Grand Rapids - 32-26-4-2, 70 points (4th Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Tale Of The Tape:

The IceHogs and Griffins meet for the ninth time this season, having split the first eight contests. The last time the IceHogs made the trip to Van Andel Arena, they took four points in a weekend sweep that began Grand Rapids' four-game losing streak. Commesso held the Griffins to just one goal in each game in late March. The teams enter the home and home weekend in opposite trends as Grand Rapids has dropped their last four games and are 4-6 in their last ten games. Rockford has picked up points in seven of their last ten games and is just six points behind Grand Rapids in the Central.

Impact Players:

Rookie Samuel Savoie has recently found his scoring touch, recording points in five out of his last seven games. The Blackhawks 2022 3rd-round selection has tallied 22 points (7G, 15A) in his rookie campaign. Former Griffin Andreas Athanasiou leads active Rockford skaters with three goals and a helper in just five games against his former team this season. Zach Sanford continues to put up his best numbers in his AHL career with 36 points (15 G, 21A) this season. Sanford recorded his ninth multi-point game of the season on March 21st in Grand Rapids.

Playoff Picture:

Rockford's magic number to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth is down to five entering tonight's meeting with the Griffins. The Hogs have a ten point lead for the final playoff spot in the Central Division over the Iowa Wild. The IceHogs and Griffins are slated to meeting in the opening round as Grand Rapids has dropped to the fourth seed in the division. The opening round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the Division Semifinals.

Scouting the Griffins:

The Griffins stated the 2024-25 season hot out of the gate, holding control of the top spot till late January. Riding a four-game skid, the Griffins now sit in the fourth seed in the division, six points ahead of Rockford. The Griffins ended up on the wrong side of a 4-3 final with the Chicago Wolves Wednesday night. Seven year AHL veteran Joe Snively paces the Griffins with 39 points (20G, 19A) this year. Snively has six points in eight games against the IceHogs this season. The Griffins have found success on the man advantage against Rockford going 4/10 on the power-play in the last three meetings.

2024-25 Head-to-Head Schedule

Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 1 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Nov. 8 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 2-4

Nov. 13 @ Grand Rapids 10 a.m. L 2-5

Jan. 29 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. L 1-4

Mar. 15 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m. L 1-3

Mar. 21 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m. W 4-1

Mar. 22 @ Grand Rapids 7 p.m. W 2-1

Apr. 4 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Apr. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 16 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 18 vs Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.