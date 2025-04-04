Getting to Know Jett Luchanko

Lehigh Valley, PA - One of the newest members of the Phantoms is set to make his home debut this weekend as Lehigh Valley hopes to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive year.

With the regular season quickly coming to a close, 2024 first round selection (13th overall) Jett Luchanko is already making waves since joining the Phantoms after beginning the season with the Flyers and his subsequent return to junior hockey with the Guelph Storm.

The highly touted 18-year-old Flyers prospect joined the Phantoms last weekend during their two-game Canadian road trip and has recorded two assists in his first three games with the team for his first professional points thus far in his young career.

"It's been cool to come up here with these guys," said Luchanko in regard to becoming a member of the Phantoms. "They've made it really easy for me to kind of transition and feel comfortable-the coaches as well. They've made everything clear to me for everything on the ice, so it's all been really fun and really strong."

A native of London, Ontario, Luchanko made the Flyers' opening night roster following an impressive training camp and preseason. He skated in four games with Philadelphia and became the youngest player to appear in a game in franchise history on October 11.

"It was really cool to make that team and just to be around those guys and kind of see what they do day-to-day," Luchanko added from his experience at the NHL level with the Flyers. "All I could really do was learn from that and you know take those experiences into my game and the way I approach things."

As the Phantoms look to secure a spot in the postseason this weekend at home and conclude the regular season with momentum down the final stretch, Luchanko hopes to add playoffs to his growing resume as he takes to the ice at PPL Center for the first time since appearing in September's Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series.

"It's exciting. I obviously didn't get to play any playoff hockey yet this year, so it'll be a fun experience to play hockey that matters," said the 5'10" right-handed forward.

Following Wednesday's early morning 4-1 victory at Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley has now inched closer to clinching a spot in the postseason, trimming its magic number down to four.

Catch the young star in action this weekend as the Phantoms continue their push to the playoffs beginning tonight as they host the Atlantic Division rival Hershey Bears and on Saturday when the Springfield Thunderbirds visit PPL Center as a part of Los Fantasmas Night!

