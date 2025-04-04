Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Two Games

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for a total of two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Syracuse on Apr. 2.

Hodgson received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21 after being assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, and an additional game under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline) for a game misconduct (aggressor) assessed in the same incident.

Hodgson will miss Belleville's games tonight (Apr. 4) and Saturday (Apr. 5) vs. Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.