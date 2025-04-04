Penguins Drubbed in Cleveland, 7-1

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Cleveland Monsters, 7-1, on Friday night at Rocket Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-20-7-1) saw its opponent, skating as the "Cleveland Pierogies", pull away in the second period and never look back. A hat trick by Roman Ahcan spearheaded Cleveland's offense, as the 26-year-old scored in all three periods.

Ahcan took the first bite out of the night's offense, collecting his own rebound off a blocked shot and wiring it past Filip Larsson four minutes into the game.

Cleveland broke things open with three quick strikes during the second period. First, Mikael Pyyhtiä buried a power-play goal at 6:38 of the middle frame. Eighty-two seconds later, Achan scored his second tally of the night. Defenseman Guillaume Richard, skating in his pro debut, ran Cleveland's lead to 4-0 by converting on a breakaway at 10:28.

James Malatesta tucked in a rebound six minutes into the third period, making it 5-0.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only goal came on the man advantage at 7:28 of the final frame. Vasily Ponomarev stuffed home a rebound after touches by rookies Atley Calvert and Jack Beck.

Luca Del Bel Belluz whipped in a wraparound with three minutes left to play, followed by a hat trick capper on the power play from Ahcan in the last minute of regulation.

Monsters goalie Jet Greaves made 30 saves in the win. Larsson notched 29 saves in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton challenges Cleveland again tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 5. Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters (Pierogies) is aligned for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena.

