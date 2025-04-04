Charlotte Falls 4-0 Against Providence

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Bruins' hot start left the Checkers in a deep hole early, and despite their efforts, the Checkers came up short on Friday night.

Providence gained a quick three-goal lead, holding the matchup's momentum during the first period.

The opponent earned a fourth point in the game's second frame, with no answer from the Checkers.

The Checkers outshot the Bruins 11-3 in the third period but continued to come up empty, and Providence's Brandon Bussi eventually completed his 23-save shutout of Charlotte.

NOTES

The Checkers are 2-1-0-0 against the Bruins this season ... This was the fifth time that the Checkers have been shutout this season ... This was the first leg of Charlotte's only three-in-three of the season ... Tonight matched Charlotte's most lopsided loss of the season ... Tonight snapped a four-game winning streak for Kaapo Kahkonen ... Riley Bezeau, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Riese Gaber, Brett Chorske, Riley Hughes, Eamon Powell, Liam McLinskey, Mike Benning, Mitch Vande Sompel, Colton Huard and Cooper Black were the scratches for Charlotte

