Chrona Signs Contract Extension

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed goaltender Magnus Chrona to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level for the 2025-26 season.

Chrona owns a 11-11-5 record, .901 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average in 29 appearances with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals this season. His 11 wins surpass his previous career high of six, set in 2023-24 with San Jose. The netminder has helped the Admirals clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, where they currently sit second place in the Central Division. In 60 career games played at the AHL level, Chrona is 17-28-11 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Chrona is in his second full professional season. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound goaltender played in the NHL, AHL and ECHL for the Sharks organization last season, appearing in a combined 42 games in net as a rookie. The bulk of his playing time came with San Jose of the AHL, where he went 6-17-6 with a 3.49 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in 31 games for the Barracuda. He made his NHL debut with San Jose on Nov. 4, 2023, vs. Pittsburgh and went on to play in eight more games for the Sharks, earning his first career win on March 9, 2024 vs. Ottawa.

Prior to turning pro, Chrona enjoyed a four-year career at the University of Denver, earning numerous accolades, including back-to-back NCHC regular-season titles and being named the league's Goaltender of the Year in 2022-23. The Skellefteå, Sweden, native played his junior hockey for the Nacka and AIK systems before coming to North America.

The Admirals embark on their final roadtrip of the season beginning with a pair of games against division leading Texas this weekend. The Ads next home game is set for Saturday, April 13th at 6 pm against Chicago.

