T-Birds' Sticks Run Cold in Utica

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds' Tarun Fizer in action

Springfield Thunderbirds' Tarun Fizer in action

UTICA, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (33-28-2-4) could not maintain momentum and fell by a 5-2 final score to the Utica Comets (28-30-5-2) on Friday night inside Adirondack Bank Center.

The Comets, who entered riding a three-game winning streak and a four-game victorious run against Springfield inside "The Aud," flexed their offensive muscles early, outshooting Springfield 9-2 in the game's opening half of period one.

Still, the T-Birds pushed on, and after Colten Ellis made a wide array of saves, Hugh McGing got the visitors on the board first after a Tarun Fizer shot found its way to the edge of the crease. McGing crashed the net to jam a forehander through Isaac Poulter, putting Springfield up 1-0 at 14:05. Jakub Stancl picked up the secondary assist, logging his first career point in the AHL.

The lead proved to be a fleeting one, though, as Utica captain Ryan Schmelzer answered just 1:04 later following an Ethan Edwards point shot that dribbled right to Schmelzer's stick at the side of the goal to make it 1-1. Ellis kept the game tied thanks to 15 first-period saves, while Poulter did not need to make another save after the McGing tally.

The Comets' defense gave Springfield fits throughout the middle period as well, as the visitors failed to register a single shot in the opening 10 minutes of the second. Utica, meanwhile, took less than a minute to jump to the lead for the first time in the game. After Ellis slid across to deny Marc McLaughlin on the doorstep, defenseman Austin Strand jumped all the way into the low slot to corral the rebound, spin, and fire a forehander upstairs to make it 2-1 just 54 seconds into the period.

Tanner Dickinson got the T-Birds back to a tie score just 1:54 into the third period as he jammed a wraparound shot past Poulter for his seventh of the season, making it 2-2. However, for a second time, Utica answered in a hurry, as Nathan Legare raced up the right wing side, took a stretch pass from Jonathan Gruden, and beat Ellis on the stick side to make it 3-2 at 2:19.

The T-Birds had back-to-back power play chances to try to get the game equalized for a third time, but despite 13 attempts on net in the third, Poulter did not relent anything further. The Comets buoyed their advantage with empty-netters in the final two minutes from Xavier Parent and Willman to seal the victory.

The T-Birds, whose magic number remains at 4, complete their road swing on Saturday night with a key divisional matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms inside the PPL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. in Allentown. Springfield would punch its ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Phantoms coupled with a Hartford regulation loss against the Hershey Bears.

