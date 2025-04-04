Ahcan's Hat Trick Leads Pierogies to 7-1 Win Over Penguins
April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 7-1 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 32-21-5-6 and in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Roman Ahcan scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 4:09 off feeds from Cole Clayton and Hunter McKown putting Cleveland ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes. Mikael Pyyhtia converted on the man advantage at 6:38 of the second period with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Luca Del Bel Belluz extending the lead to 2-0. The Monsters' offense continued rolling when Ahcan recorded his second marker of the night at 8:00 assisted by Joseph LaBate followed by Guillaume Richard's first professional goal at 10:28 off a feed from Rocco Grimaldi bringing the score to 4-0 heading into the final intermission. James Malatesta notched a tally at 5:58 with helpers from Fix-Wolansky and Del Bel Belluz, but the Penguins responded with a power-play marker from Vasily Ponomarev at 7:28 cutting the score to 5-1. Cleveland kept the offensive pressure on with a power-play goal from Del Bel Belluz at 17:00 assisted by Drew Bavaro pushing the lead to 6-1. Ahcan completed his bid for his first professional hat trick with a tally on the man advantage at 19:00 with helpers from Clayton and Richard bringing the final score to 7-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 30 saves for the win while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Filip Larsson stopped 29 shots in defeat.
The Monsters host their final game rebranded as the Cleveland Pierogies Hockey Club against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Cleveland CW 43, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 3 3 - - 7 WBS 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 36 3/7 3/4 22 min / 7 inf WBS 31 1/4 4/7 40 min / 12 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 30 1 19-11-6 WBS Larsson L 29 7 12-9-3 Cleveland Record: 32-22-5-6, 5th North Division Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 37-20-7-1, 3rd Atlantic Division
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
