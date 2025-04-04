IceHogs Outmatched by Griffins, Lose 8-3

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids, MI. - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't keep pace with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night, falling 8-3 inside Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins exploded on home ice scoring five goals in the 1st period. First, it was Sheldon Dries who connected on the power play, pushing a rebound past Mitchell Weeks.

Rockford responded with Dmitri Kuzmin's 3rd goal of the season. He crashed the net a backhanded the puck home after Zach Sanford's wrap around attempt. The Griffins jumped back out in front 2-1 thanks to Tim Gettinger's wrist shot from the near circle.

After earning another power play, the Griffins' Amadeaus Lombardi shoveled in a shot from the far wing to extend the lead 3-1. The Hogs punched right back on a man-advantage of their own. Gerry Mayhew cut the deficit to 3-2, capping off a passing play between Cole Guttman and Sanford.

Grand Rapids combined for two goals in less than a minute to balloon the lead to 5-2. Nate Danielson sniped down left side, then Dominik Shine turned the puck in with his skate moments later.

In the opening seconds of the 2nd period, Ondrej Becher jumped out of the penalty box for a breakaway and snapped the puck off the blocker and in.

Weeks was replaced by Nick Grabko who made his AHL debut, stopping ____ shots to close out the rest of the game. Jalen Luypen brought the Hogs back to 6-3 with a perfectly placed shot into the top corner.

In the 3rd period and while shorthanded, Austin Watson converted off a two-on-rush to balloon the advantage to 7-3. Danielson scored his second sneaking in on a breakaway minutes later for the 8-3 Grand Rapids lead.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Apr. 5 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for Rockford Mighty Oaks Night with a Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King, benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund.

