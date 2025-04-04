Comets Clip Thunderbirds, Win 5-2

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - In one of the team's final home games of the regular season, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice against the Atlantic Division's Springfield Thunderbirds on a night when the team honored local police officers for their dedication to the community. The night began with a ceremonial puck drop with the Mayor of Utica, Michael Galime and the Utica Police Chief, Mark Williams, to the delight of those inside the Adirondack Bank Center. With the support of the crowd behind them, the Comets, wearing specialty themed police jerseys, looked to continue their winning ways as they were victorious in their previous three contests. Although the Comets gave up the first goal of the game, they were not deterred and kept moving forward skating away with the victory by a 5-2 score winning their fourth straight contest.

During the opening period, each team scored a goal with the Thunderbirds striking first on a shot from Hugh McGing at 14:05. The goal was answered by the Comets who had Ethan Edwards launch a shot that deflected perfectly for captain Ryan Schmelzer who scored his 19th of the season at 15:09. To start the second period Austin Strand rifled the puck into the Springfield net passed Colten Ellis 54 seconds into the period for a 2-1 lead. It was Strand's third of the season.

Each team scored early in the third with Tanner Dickinson tying the game at 1:54. Only moments later, Nathan Legare's wrist shot from the right wing beat Ellis high blocker side at 2:19 for a 3-2 Comets lead. It was his 16th goal of the season. Xavier Parent added an empty net goal with two minutes left as did Max Willman with 35 seconds to go sealing the win for Utica in a 5-2 victory.

Tickets: The Comets are back in action tomorrow night to honor local firefighters against the Providence Bruins. For more information on how you can be at the games and support our local heroes, please visit www.uticacomets.com or empirestatetix.com.

