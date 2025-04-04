Gulls Downed by Wild

April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-2 to the Iowa Wild tonight in their first of two games with them this weekend.

Judd Caulfield set a new single season career high in goals netting his 11th of the season tonight. Caulfield has goals in back-to-back games and 3-1=4 points in his last four contests.

Tyson Hinds scored his fourth goal of the campaign to bring his season total to 4-14=18 points.

Ian Moore tallied an assist for the second game in a row and now has 1-4=5 points seven games with San Diego.

Ryan Carpenter collected his 26th assist of the season. Carpenter's 19-26=45 points rank second among all San Diego skaters while it's good for first among team forwards.

Josh Lopina grabbed his 10th assist of the campaign.

Coulson Pitre added his 13th assist of the season.

Damian Clara made his AHL debut tonight, stopping 22-of-23 shots in relief. Oscar Dansk stopped 5-of-8 shots.

The Gulls will close out the weekend on Sunday afternoon with their fourth and final meeting against the Iowa Wild. Puck drop slated for 1 p.m. PT.

POSTGAME QUOTES      

     

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

       

Assistant coach Kris Sparre   

On how the team responded to the first period

I thought we responded well. It seemed like we got progressively better throughout the game. Obviously, you go down three in the first period, it's never easy, especially when you're on the road. We played better in the second and then in the third, it felt like we had a good push going until we give up a 2-on-1 and the puck is in the back of our net. Again, we fought, and I'm proud of the guys on that.

On Damian Clara

He was great. He gets in net, you haven't seen him with a Gulls jersey on. There was a sense of calmness when he started making a few of those saves and making them look very easy. I thought he gave our team a chance to get back into the game, and he was a big reason why we had a push there in the third period. It's unfortunate we give up that odd-man rush and the puck's in the back of our net. I thought Damian looked really good.

On expecting more tonight after Wednesday's loss to Abbottsford

I'd say that's fair. We come into this weekend and we expected a very competitive effort from the start. I thought we had some guys going. There were a few guys we were missing early on. It could have been nerves. We have a group of guys that care, and sometimes that shows up with nerves. Like I said, get down three and then have the ability to fight back, that's a good resiliency on us.

On facing Iowa again on Sunday

That's kind of the feeling I had right after the game, like 'Oh, now we have to wait another two days before we take another crack at it.' Like I said, some good things to build on, good second, good third, and we'll carry that into game two. You don't see a team a lot like Iowa, out of division, out of conference team. It's a team that has a lot of speed. We were caught off guard a little bit by that early in the first period. We'll be more prepared for that early on for Sunday's game.

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

  

On what he liked about the team's response after the first period

I feel like you can't kill the Gulls. Even if we're down three, 3-2, and it's a one goal game, it's never over with us. We need to be ready just right off the jump for next game, that's what we need to do.

On his goal

Like you said, lucky bounce behind the net and the goalie wasn't in the net anymore. Lucky goal, but they had a lucky bounce too off the wall. A weird game, the ice was choppy, but it was for both teams. They got the advantage, and we need to be better. That's it.

On the difficulty of not knowing the bounces of the boards as a defenseman

Yeah, they fly and they cheat a lot to the o-zone so we need to be more careful. Obviously, we had a couple of pucks that bounced over our sticks at the blue line, we just need to be careful with that. Like I said, it goes both ways. We were both playing on the same ice so it's not an excuse.

On how he wants the team to regroup before Sunday

I think we just need to be better right off the start. Everybody knows that, we all know that and we take responsibility. We just need to be ready off the start next game. Every game is the most important, and in the six games left we just need to give our all and make the playoffs. We're still in the playoff push, that's it.

