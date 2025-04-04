Moose Sign Patrick Guzzo to Tryout
April 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Patrick Guzzo (GOOZ-oh) to an amateur tryout agreement.
Patrick Guzzo
Forward
Born Nov. 27, 2001 -- Marysville, Mich.
Height 6.03 -- Weight 198 -- Shoots L
Guzzo, 23, tallied 16 points (9G, 7A) in 36 games with Ohio State University this season. The Marysville, Mich. product served as the team's captain for the second consecutive campaign. Guzzo finished his NCAA career with 62 points (34G, 28A) in 171 games, becoming the Buckeye's all-time games played leader. Guzzo was named Ohio State's winner of the Big-Ten Sportsmanship Award and earned multiple Academic All-Big Ten Team and Ohio State Scholar Athlete nods across his collegiate career. Prior to his time at Ohio State, Guzzo accumulated 40 points (18G, 22A) in 100 career USHL games with the Waterloo Black Hawks.
The Moose host the Chicago Wolves for games Saturday and Sunday in a pair of 2 p.m. CT matchups. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
Tune in to the action on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV on FloHockey.
