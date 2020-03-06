Stars Defeat Chimuelos on Late Robertson Goal

(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate) Mike Vecchione of Los Chimuelos de San Antonio and Michael Mersch of the Texas Stars(San Antonio Rampage, Credit: Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jason Robertson's power play wrist shot beat goaltender Ville Husso with 14 seconds left in regulation time to power the Texas Stars (25-27-7) to a 2-1 win over Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (24-23-12) on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

The Stars defeated Los Chimuelos in regulation for the first time this season, their last regulation win over San Antonio coming on Apr. 12 of last year. San Antonio is 7-1-1 against the Stars this season.

It was San Antonio's second consecutive loss after having won the prior five games in a row.

In the final minute of the third period, the Stars went to the power play when Niko Mikkola pulled down Stars forward Joel L'Esperance in the San Antonio zone. On the ensuing power play, Tanner Kero found Robertson open at the bottom of the right circle to score his 24th goal of the season, and third in the last six games, giving the Stars their first lead at 19:46.

Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 33 of 34 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

Ryan Olsen got the Rampage on the board first at 11:49 of the second period, collecting the rebound of an Andreas Borgman point shot and swatting it past Oettinger for his seventh goal of the season.

Just 28 seconds later, the Stars responded when L'Esperance and Robertson drove the net on a 2-on-1 rush. Husso made the initial save on Robertson, but Dillon Heatherington buried the rebound in a net-mouth scramble to net his second goal of the season and tie the game 1-1.

The goal snapped Husso's personal shutout streak at 128:57, dating back to the third period of San Antonio's 4-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Feb. 28.

Jordan Nolan's four-game goal-scoring streak came to an end.

The loss, coupled with a Rockford IceHogs win over the Griffins on Friday, dropped the Rampage outside the Central Division playoff picture to fifth place, one point back of Rockford.

Friday was the final appearance for Los Chimuelos, the alternate identity of the San Antonio Rampage. Los Chimuelos were 4-3-1 all-time, and 1-1-1 this season. All three Chimuelos games this season came against the Stars.

The Rampage return to the ice at the AT&T Center to close out their homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Olsen (7)

Ville Husso: 22 saves on 24 shots

Power Play: 0-for-3

Penalty Kill: 4-for-5

THREE STARS:

1) Jason Robertson - TEX

2) Dillon Heatherington - TEX

3) Ryan Olsen - SA

