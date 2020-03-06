Monsters Stopped Short in 5-1 Loss to Rocket

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening(Cleveland Monsters)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Friday evening in front of 13,056 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-30-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Laval's Joe Cox notched a tally at 13:31 of the second period followed by Yannick Veilleux doubling the visitors' lead at 18:38. Cleveland's Dillon Simpson closed out the middle frame with a power-play tally at 19:54 off feeds from Derek Barach and Paul Bittner sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Rocket's Jake Lucchini scored two goals in the third period at 2:04 and 11:56 followed by Cox adding his second tally on the man advantage at 18:19 pushing the final score to 5-1.

Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 19 saves in defeat while Laval's Michael McNiven stopped 20 shots in victory.

The Monsters travel to face off against the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

LAV 0 2 3 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 1/7 4/5 20 min / 6 inf

LAV 24 1/5 6/7 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Thiessen L 19 5 3-4-0

LAV McNiven W 20 1 3-0-0

Cleveland Record: 24-30-4-2, 8th North Division

Laval Record: 29-24-5-3, 6th North Division

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.