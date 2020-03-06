Monsters Stopped Short in 5-1 Loss to Rocket
March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-1 on Friday evening in front of 13,056 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-30-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.
Following a scoreless opening frame, Laval's Joe Cox notched a tally at 13:31 of the second period followed by Yannick Veilleux doubling the visitors' lead at 18:38. Cleveland's Dillon Simpson closed out the middle frame with a power-play tally at 19:54 off feeds from Derek Barach and Paul Bittner sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Rocket's Jake Lucchini scored two goals in the third period at 2:04 and 11:56 followed by Cox adding his second tally on the man advantage at 18:19 pushing the final score to 5-1.
Cleveland's Brad Thiessen made 19 saves in defeat while Laval's Michael McNiven stopped 20 shots in victory.
The Monsters travel to face off against the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday evening with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Bojangles' Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
LAV 0 2 3 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 1/7 4/5 20 min / 6 inf
LAV 24 1/5 6/7 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Thiessen L 19 5 3-4-0
LAV McNiven W 20 1 3-0-0
Cleveland Record: 24-30-4-2, 8th North Division
Laval Record: 29-24-5-3, 6th North Division
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters defenseman Adam Clendening
