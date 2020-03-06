Eagles Score Three Unanswered to Secure 4-1 Win over Reign
March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Hunter Miska made 31 saves on 32 shots, while the Eagles netted four goals from four different goal-scorers to defeat the Ontario Reign 4-1 on Friday. Forward A.J. Greer notched a goal and an assist in the win, as Colorado went 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles would notch the game's first goal when forward Erik Condra collected a pass between the circles and fed a shot past Reign goaltender Matthew Villalta. The goal was Condra's 16th tally of the season and gave the Eagles the 1-0 edge at the 12:16 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Ontario 11-9 in the opening 20 minutes of play, as the Eagles headed to the first intermission still on top, 1-0.
The Reign would level the score at the 13:31 mark of the second period when forward Sheldon Rempal skated to the bottom of the right-wing circle and lifted a shot past Miska to tie the game at 1-1.
The momentum would quickly swing back the other direction when Colorado forward Nick Henry raced into the zone and lit the lamp with a shot from the top of the right-wing circle to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage with 5:36 left to play in the middle frame.
Colorado would then find itself on the power play late in the period and Greer would take advantage when he deflected a shot into the back of the net to stretch the Eagles lead to 3-1 at the 17:40 mark of the second stanza.
As time wound down in the period, T.J. Tynan would find forward Shane Bowers with a pass between the circles and Bowers would sweep the puck past Villalta to put Colorado on top, 4-1 with only four seconds remaining.
Kevin Poulin would take the place of Villalta in net to start the third period and he would respond by stopping all 12 shots he faced. On the other end, Miska would continue his rock-solid performance in net, making 13 saves on 13 shots, as the Eagles would close out the final 20 minutes to earn the 4-1 victory.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Ontario Reign on Saturday, March 7th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
