Wolf Pack to Hold Calder Cup Reunion Friday, April 10

HARTFORD: Spectra, operators of the XL Center and the Hartford Wolf Pack, announced today that the Wolf Pack's last home game of the regular season, which is "Fan Appreciation Night", Friday, April 10 vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, will feature a reunion of the 1999-00 Calder Cup-winning Wolf Pack team.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hartford's first pro sports championship, numerous players and off-ice staff from the 1999-00 squad will gather at the XL Center, for a pregame exhibition tilt vs. a team comprised of first responders from Connecticut and southern Massachusetts, and an autograph session.

Among the players and other team personnel scheduled to be in attendance are: Derek Armstrong, Stefan Cherneski, Jason Dawe, Dan Goneau, Todd Hall, Mike Harder, Burke Henry, J-F Labbe, Jason Levy (equipment manager), Tim Macre (athletic trainer), Don Maloney (general manager) John Paddock (head coach), Brad Smyth, P.J. Stock, Tony Tuzzolino and Terry Virtue.

The pregame exhibition will face off at 4:30 PM, and the jerseys worn by the Calder Cup alumni team will be auctioned off after their game, with the proceeds benefitting the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation. Following the pregame, the Calder Cup alumni will sign autographs on the XL Center concourse from 6:00-6:45. The Calder Cup itself will be in the building for the night, and the Calder Cup-winning team will be honored in a special ceremony during the game presentation. Faceoff between the Wolf Pack and Phantoms that night is 7:15.

