Crunch Fall to Marlies, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Toronto Marlies, 5-2, tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The loss moves the Crunch to 28-23-4-5 on the season and 2-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against the Marlies.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 23-of-27 shots in net for the Crunch, while Parker Gahagen earned the win with 19 saves between the pipes for the Marlies. Both teams went 2-for-6 on the power play.

The Marlies were first on the board 13:06 into the game and quickly went up 2-0 with another goal just 12 seconds later. They opened scoring on the power play when Joseph Duszak sent a lead pass for Kenny Agostino at the blue line. He skated in and fired from the top of the left circle. Seconds later, Miikka Salomaki threw a feed across the crease for Tyler Gaudet to score back door.

The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal of their own 8:26 into the middle frame. Cameron Gaunce passed over to Alex Barre-Boulet who sniped a shot from the left circle. Mathieu Joseph recorded the secondary helper.

Toronto regained their two-goal lead with 2:23 remaining in the second period. Hudson Elynuik was in the slot to tip in Michael Kapla's left point shot. They added another power-play goal 6:26 into the final stanza to go up 4-1. Matt Lorito dropped the puck back for Agostino to send home from the left circle.

Syracuse came back within two with their second power-play goal of the night 14:55 into the third. Dennis Yan centered a pass from along the goal line for Taylor Raddysh to redirect in with a quick stick.

Elynuik halted Syracuse's comeback effort with an empty-netter in the final minute and locked in a Toronto victory.

The Crunch rematch the Marlies tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Sami Tavernier made his pro debut with the Crunch tonight.

