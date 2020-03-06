Anaheim Ducks Reassign Stolarz to Gulls
March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned goaltender Anthony Stolarz to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stolarz, 26 (1/20/94), has posted a 6-6-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 career NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-5, 230-pound goaltender has yet to make his Anaheim debut.
Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz is 21-12-5 with a 2.65 GAA and .922 SV% in 38 games with the Gulls this season. Stolarz returns to the Gulls ranked tied for second among AHL goaltenders in wins, sixth in SV% and fifth in games (38). Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has gone 71-53-18 with three shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and .913 SV% in 151 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley.
