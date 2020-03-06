P-Bruins Extend Win Streak to Nine Games, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-1, in Overtime
March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winning goal in overtime, extending his point streak to 10 games, and Dan Vladar recorded 30 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-1, on Friday night. With the victory, Providence has now won nine consecutive games. The P-Bruins went three-for-three on the penalty kill and outshot Springfield, 36-31.
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
SPRINGFIELD 0 0 1 0 1
PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 1 2
JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH
"The first was good. I thought we were fairly sharp. We got pucks behind them and played in the offensive zone with some urgency. I thought we just didn't manage it well in the second period. We were fatigued and I think that caused us to be a little sloppy.
"Kudos to us, I thought we carried the play in OT. It was a great effort by Pete (Cehlarik) and Gauncer (Brendan Gaunce) to seal the deal, but it was certainly a tall task."
BRENDAN GAUNCE - GAME-WINNING GOAL
"I think at this time of the year there's a big focus on wins and today it was a good feeling to win because I don't think we had our best. Vladdy played really well. Good teams find ways to win and I think we're learning that as the season goes on.
"We have a young team. You learn to be a good team throughout the year. I think we're trying to peak at the right time and get comfortable in close games like this. I think this win streak shows that we're really getting more comfortable in these tight games."
STATS
- With his game-winning goal, Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to 10 games. He has 13 points (7G, 6A) during that span.
- Josiah Didier scored the game-opening goal and has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.
- With an assist on Didier's goal, Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to four games with six points (2G, 4A) during that span.
- Peter Cehlarik recorded the lone assist on Gaunce's game-winning goal and extended his point streak to four games. He has five points (2G, 3A) during that span.
NEXT GAME
The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts for a rematch with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 7 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020
- Bellows scores twice and hits 20-goal mark on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rocket Earn Third Consecutive Victory with a 5-1 Win over Monsters - Laval Rocket
- Stars Stun Rampage 2-1 in Last-Second Victory - Texas Stars
- Amerks Take Down First-Place Senators - Rochester Americans
- Morgan Frost Scores Twice in Start of 3-Game Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Extend Win Streak to Nine Games, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-1, in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Vanecek, Bears Shutout Wolf Pack 1-0 - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Can't Catch Roadrunners - Chicago Wolves
- Offense Silent in Shutout Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Can't Claw Back in Third Period, Lose to Devils - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Fall to Amerks in Back-To-Back Opener - Belleville Senators
- Checkers Fall to Comets in Goaltending Duel - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Stopped Short in 5-1 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Marlies, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Devils Defeat Penguins, 6-4 - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Battle Back Late to Secure Point vs. Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Boucher Earns Another Record as Comets Top Checkers - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Stolarz to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Marlies Open Back to Back against Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack to Hold Calder Cup Reunion Friday, April 10 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Springfield Thunderbirds Sign Five-Year Affiliation Agreement with Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Dubeau Steady in First AHL Win - Belleville Senators
- Heat Start Home-And-Home against Condors Friday - Stockton Heat
- Reign Recall Max Gottlieb from Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, March 6, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Wolanin Recalled by Ottawa - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, March 6 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Hit the Road for Three-In-Three - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 PM - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Extends Pacific Division Lead With Win In Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rocket Soar to 5-2 Win over Monsters - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Extend Win Streak to Nine Games, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-1, in Overtime
- P-Bruins Win Eighth Straight Game, Top Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2
- P-Bruins Collect Seventh Consecutive Win, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1
- P-Bruins Make It Six Straight Wins, Top Wbs Penguins, 6-2
- P-Bruins Win Fifth Consecutive Game, Top WBS Penguins, 2-1