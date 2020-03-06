P-Bruins Extend Win Streak to Nine Games, Top Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-1, in Overtime

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winning goal in overtime, extending his point streak to 10 games, and Dan Vladar recorded 30 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 2-1, on Friday night. With the victory, Providence has now won nine consecutive games. The P-Bruins went three-for-three on the penalty kill and outshot Springfield, 36-31.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

SPRINGFIELD 0 0 1 0 1

PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 1 2

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"The first was good. I thought we were fairly sharp. We got pucks behind them and played in the offensive zone with some urgency. I thought we just didn't manage it well in the second period. We were fatigued and I think that caused us to be a little sloppy.

"Kudos to us, I thought we carried the play in OT. It was a great effort by Pete (Cehlarik) and Gauncer (Brendan Gaunce) to seal the deal, but it was certainly a tall task."

BRENDAN GAUNCE - GAME-WINNING GOAL

"I think at this time of the year there's a big focus on wins and today it was a good feeling to win because I don't think we had our best. Vladdy played really well. Good teams find ways to win and I think we're learning that as the season goes on.

"We have a young team. You learn to be a good team throughout the year. I think we're trying to peak at the right time and get comfortable in close games like this. I think this win streak shows that we're really getting more comfortable in these tight games."

STATS

- With his game-winning goal, Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to 10 games. He has 13 points (7G, 6A) during that span.

- Josiah Didier scored the game-opening goal and has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games.

- With an assist on Didier's goal, Jack Studnicka extended his point streak to four games with six points (2G, 4A) during that span.

- Peter Cehlarik recorded the lone assist on Gaunce's game-winning goal and extended his point streak to four games. He has five points (2G, 3A) during that span.

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts for a rematch with the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 7 at MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.