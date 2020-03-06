Marlies Open Back to Back against Syracuse

The Toronto Marlies hit home ice tonight to open an important back to back against the Syracuse Crunch.

After a tough loss to Belleville on Wednesday, the Marlies will be looking to bounce back on home ice tonight against this tough divisional opponent. The Marlies have dropped both of their previous matchups against Syracuse this season and hope to make up ground in the six-game regular season series tonight. Following the games this weekend, the Marlies and Crunch are set to square off two more times, once more in Toronto this month and then again in Syracuse on April 10th.

It's no secret that this is a big divisional matchup with serious playoff implications as the Marlies continue to chase the Crunch in a tight North Division race. An important four points are on the line this weekend as the Marlies look to climb their way back into a playoff position. Syracuse comes into tonight's game with wins in four of their previous five contests and six of their last 10. The Crunch are holding onto fourth place in the North Division with 65 points. Binghamton and Laval are neck and neck with 64 points apiece, and not far behind is Toronto with 61 points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on Leafs Nation Network and TSN 2. Fans can also stream the game live on the Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

28-25-3-2 Overall Record 28-22-4-5

5-4-0-0 Head To Head 4-4-1-0

0-1-0-0 Streak 4-0-1-0

199 Goals For 195

204 Goals Against 203

20% Power Play Percentage 20.2%

77.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 82.2%

K. Agostino (25) Leading Goal Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (26)

K. Agostino (47) Leading Points Scorer A. Barre-Boulet (55)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader S. Wedgewood (13)

