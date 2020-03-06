Reign Recall Max Gottlieb from Fort Wayne

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have recalled defenseman Max Gottlieb from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

Gottlieb, 25, has appeared in seven career AHL games with Ontario, including one this season. The Brown University graduate has collected two points (1-1=2) in his Reign career to date, including his first career professional goal on April 13, 2019. Gottlieb has also amassed 30 points (5-25=30) from 43 games played this season with the Komets, which ranks tied for fourth in the ECHL this season in points by a first-year defenseman.

The Ontario Reign are in the midst of their 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League. For more information regarding upcoming home games, promotions and ticket offers, visit www.ontarioreign.com/schedule/, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.