Wolanin Recalled by Ottawa

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from the Belleville Senators.

Wolanin has played nine games with Belleville since returning from offseason shoulder injury, scoring once. He's played in 40 career NHL games, all with Ottawa.

In a corresponding move, defenceman Christian Jaros has been reassigned to Belleville. The Slovakian has three assists in 13 games with Ottawa and two goals and 15 points in 32 contests with Belleville.

The Sens are in action tonight when they host Rochester. Tickets are available.

