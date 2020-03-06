Dubeau Steady in First AHL Win

It was a win in his AHL debut.

Alex Dubeau helped the Belleville Senators secure the two points Wednesday night in an 8-4 victory over Toronto, making 19 saves.

And with Joey Daccord still out injured, and Filip Gustavsson with Ottawa, he will make his second start tonight against Rochester.

"I still have to adjust for sure but it was nice to get the win as that is the main goal," Dubeau said. "There's some things I need to adjust in my game for sure but I had to do my simple job and if I did, it would be a good night."

The Sens built a 2-0 lead but Toronto came back to tie the game early in the second. Toronto would get to within a goal at 5-4 in the third but Belleville scored three more times to double up their Ontario rivals.

Dubeau practiced with the team twice before Wednesday's morning skate. He spent a week with the Sens during training camp so he had some familiarity with his teammates.

It also helped that he had the highest scoring team in the American Hockey League playing in front of him.

"Coming in, you know we have a good team," Dubeau said. "I just had to focus on not being too risky but it plays into your confidence for sure when you have a really good hockey team in front of you."

Dubeau will make it back-to-back starts tonight when the Sens host the Amerks, the team Belleville leads by 10 points in the North Division's battle for first place. With Daccord and Gustavsson unavailable, Sens head coach Troy Mann was quick to announce Dubeau as his starter once again.

"He was probably a little bit nervous but you've got to give the kid credit," Mann said. "He battles, he competes, and that's what you want in your goaltender. It's not easy for him to come in and have a few practices, [see] different shooters, a different pace in practice.

"But I suspect he feels he can be even better Friday night."

A Memorial Cup winner and a three-time USPORTS Cup Champion, Dubeau has been a winner. But in the AHL, he's just trying to make a name for himself.

"I'm just trying to get the respect from everyone here. I'm not looking too far ahead, going day-by-day, and just focusing on stopping the puck."

