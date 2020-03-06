Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, March 6

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The top two teams in the North Division open a back-to-back tonight as the Belleville Senators host the Rochester Americans.

The Senators (38-17-4-1) set a new franchise best for wins in a season Wednesday after its 8-4 win over Toronto that saw the team extend its lead atop the North Division to double digits as they lead the Amerks by 10 points.

The Americans (31-19-4-5) have lost two straight heading into tonight's game but remain seven points ahead of Binghamton who are fifth and chasing the final playoff spot in the North.

The two teams hold nearly identical home and road records this season as the Sens are 15-13-1-1 at home while the Amerks are 15-13-1-0 on the road.

Roster notes

No changes since Wednesday for the Senators who will once again turn to Alex Dubeau in goal.

JC Beaudin, Erik Brannstrom, Logan Brown and Jonathan Davidsson are out for Belleville.

Previous history

The Sens are 2-1-1-0 against the Amerks this season although the home team has won just one of the previous four contests.

Who to watch

Newly acquired forward Nick Baptiste had his first points as a Senators Wednesday as he had a goal and an assist. Between Belleville and Toronto, he has 11 points this season in 32 games.

Taylor Leier, who recently signed an NHL deal with Buffalo for the remainder of the season, has 14 points in 24 games with the Amerks this season.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.