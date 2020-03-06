Stars Stun Rampage 2-1 in Last-Second Victory

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, topped the Central Division rival San Antonio Rampage 2-1 on Friday night at the AT&T Center. The teams were tied for all but 28 seconds of play until Jason Robertson lifted the club with a power play, game-winning goal with only 13 seconds left to play.

The teams exchanged a scoreless first period in which Texas threw seven shots on net compared to San Antonio's 10. In the period, each team saw a shot on the power play, but could not cash in on the opportunity. Texas would end the night with the lone goal on the man advantage as they converted on their last of five chances for the game winner.

Just after the midway point of the game, the foes each net a goal to keep the battle alive. San Antonio struck first moments after a Stars power play expired. Andreas Borgman fired a quick shot from the point through traffic in front and Ryan Olsen found the puck on the rebound. From the back side of the net, Olsen tapped in the puck for his seventh of the season.

Just 28 seconds later, Dillon Heatherington scored the equalizer after a two-on-one rush featuring Joel L'Esperance and Robertson. L'Esperance led the pair down the ice and slid to Robertson in front of the net. After Villie Husso denied Robertson's shot, L'Esperance grabbed the rebound in front and tapped it to Heatherington who snuck it behind Husso on the scramble in front.

The fight continued into the final period as the 1-1 tie remained. It was not until the final 13 seconds of the night that the Stars pulled ahead. Niko Mikkola was whistled for tripping as 28 seconds separated the game from an overtime period. Playing with a 5-on-4 advantage, Tanner Kero controlled the puck in the left circle and made a cross-ice pass to Robertson, who was staring at an open spot of the net as Husso slid across to protect the net. After the clean pass from Kero, Robertson ripped a laser above Husso's glove to lead Texas to victory.

Jake Oettinger dazzled in net as he surrendered only one goal on San Antonio's 34 shots to propel a win. On the other side of the ice, Husso suffered his first regulation loss of the season to the Stars as he allowed two goals on Texas' 24 shots.

The Stars return home to H-E-B Center for a rematch with the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Mar. 7 at 7 p.m. to end a busy four-game week.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Jason Robertson (TEX)

Dillon Heatherington (TEX)

Ryan Olsen (SA)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.