Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 PM

March 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hartford, CT) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears open back-to-back meetings against the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center. The Bears will conclude three games in three nights on Sunday afternoon with an afternoon matinee versus the Providence Bruins. This weekend, the Chocolate and White will conclude their respective season series with both the Wolf Pack and Bruins.

Hershey Bears (35-18-3-3) at Hartford Wolf Pack (31-16-6-5)

March 6, 2020 | 7:15 PM | Game #60 | XL Center

Referees: Troy Paterson (29), Brandon Schrader (46)

Linesmen: Ben O'Quinn (92), Brent Colby (7)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Radio Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch and Matt Trust

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears look to bounce back after opening March with a 6-3 defeat to the Charlotte Checkers last Sunday at Giant Center. Charlotte capitalized on their first two shots of the night, and Morgan Geekie completed a hat-trick and four point night against the Chocolate and White. Matt Moulson, Brian Pinho and Philippe Maillet all tallied for Hershey. Earlier that afternoon, the Hartford Wolf Pack played host, and fell to the Providence Bruins, 3-2, at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack erased a 2-0 deficit after 20 minutes with second period goals from Libor Hajek and Tim Gettinger. Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winner for the P-Bruins at 2:40 of the third period.

MOULSON MARKS 20:

Matt Moulson's goal on Sunday marked his 20th of the season for the Chocolate and White, becoming Hershey's first player to reach the 20 goal plateau in 2019-20. In his 14th professional season, Moulson has now cracked the 20 goal plateau nine times. The veteran of over 1,000 pro games first surpassed the mark in his 2006-07 rookie season with the Manchester Monarchs after totaling 25 tallies in 77 games. Moulson's AHL single-season high in goals is 28, set twice, and remarkably 11 years apart in 2007-08 and 2018-19. The North York, Ontario native is one of 28 players in the AHL this season to score at least 20 goals. In his six seasons in the AHL, Moulson has now scored 20 or more goals five times. His career-best for most goals in a season is 36, achieved with the 2011-12 New York Islanders.

WILLY WITH A DEUCE:

Colby Williams recorded a pair of helpers last Sunday for his first multipoint game of the season. Prior to Sunday's contest, Williams' last multipoint game came on Dec. 8, 2018 in a career best, three assist performance against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Battling through an injury shortened campaign, the Regina, Saskatchewan native has posted six total assists in 30 games. With his two helpers last weekend, Williams became the 22nd Bears player this season to register a multipoint game.

TIGHT SEASON SERIES:

Tonight features the fifth of six meetings between the Bears and Wolf Pack in 2019-20, with the finale slated for tomorrow night at the XL Center. Each of the previous four meetings have all been decided by one goal, with two of the contests reaching an overtime verdict. Both overtime decisions have resulted in Hershey's favor on Dec. 1 and Jan. 18. In the four games, Shane Gersich, Beck Malenstyn and Tyler Lewington are all even with a team-best two goals. Vitek Vanecek is 0-2-0 against the Wolf Pack this season despite a stellar 2.03 goals against average. Pheonix Copley has won both his starts against Hartford, and possesses a 3.42 goals against. On the opponent's end, Steven Fogarty is the Pack's leading point producer against the Bears with six points (four goals, two assists) in three games.

STEVIE WONDER:

Hershey's roster received a boost with the return of forward Steve Whitney. After being injured in November, Whitney returned to health and was assigned to South Carolina (ECHL). He dominated with the Stingrays, scoring nine points (five goals, four assists) in just five games. He was recalled to Hershey on Monday. In 14 games this season with the Bears, Whitney has registered two goals and two assists. He had 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 60 games with the Chocolate and White last year.

