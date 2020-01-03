Gerry Mayhew, Brennan Menell Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today forward Gerry Mayhew and defenseman Brennan Menell were named to the Central Division All-Star roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Ontario International Airport.

Mayhew, 27, has tallied 29 points (19g, 10a) and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 28 games with Iowa this season including three game-winning goals (GWG), seven power-play tallies (PPG) and two shorthanded goals (SHG). The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, MI., leads the team in goals (2nd in the AHL), SHG and shots on goal (111) and ranks second in scoring. Mayhew made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Oct. 15 and scored a goal, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to score a goal in his first NHL game. In seven games in the NHL this season, he has recorded two goals, a plus-2 rating and nine shots on goal.

Menell, 22, has recorded 23 points (3g, 20a) in 28 games this season with Iowa. He leads all Iowa defensemen in goals, assist, points, and ranks second in shots. Among all AHL blueliners, he ranks T-2nd in power-play assists (11), fourth in assists and points, and T-8th in shots (65). The 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Woodbury, MN, made his NHL debut on Dec. 10 vs. Anaheim and skated in five games with Minnesota, posting a plus-1 rating and two penalty minutes.

This is the first AHL All-Star Classic selection for both Mayhew and Menell. The two are the eighth and ninth members of the organization to represent the Wild at the AHL All-Star Classic, joining Wild all-stars Tim Army, Kaapo Kahkonen, Cal O'Reilly, Luke Kunin, Alex Tuch, Matt Dumba and Gustav Olofsson.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

