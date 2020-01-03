Sens Open 2020 with OT Defeat

The Belleville Senators opened 2020 with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans.

Belleville's Joey Daccord turned away 34 shots as Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Drake Batherson scored. Rochester's Jonas Johansson made 19 saves while Sean Malone, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Casey Mittelstadt had goals before Remi Elie's overtime winner.

Elie won the game just 1:01 into the extra frame as after Daccord attempted a poke check on Dea he lost his stick and Elie was able to bounce the puck off the Sens goalie into an empty net.

Norris had the lone goal in the first period at 8:11 as after defenceman Erik Brannstrom drove behind the goal line, he sent a puck out front that clipped Michael Carcone's stick before landing on Norris' tape who made no mistake for a 1-0 lead.

Malone's seventh of the season made it 1-1 1:59 into the second period but Belleville had the lead at 8:06 through Formenton who was on hand to bang in a rebound after Brannstrom had hit the post.

The visitors found its second equalizer of the night through Dea who deposited a rebound past Daccord after he had initially denied Malone with a pad save during 4-on-4 action. Rochester had its first lead of the night through Mittelstadt as he picked the pocket of Jordan Murray before beating Daccord high with a backhander on a breakaway with 1:32 left in the period.

The second period ended 42 seconds early as Rochester forward Taylor Leier was stretched off after being tangled up with Sens d-man Max Lajoie in front of the Belleville net.

Belleville tied the game with 6:35 to play through Batherson's 13th as he gathered a loose puck off of a blocked shot and curled his way around Johansson before sliding it home with a backhander to make it 3-3.

The Senators are back home Saturday night when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the only time this season on Retro Night. Tickets are available.

