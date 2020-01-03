Capobianco, Pederson Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The American Hockey League announced its rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport today, naming defenseman Kyle Capobianco and forward Lane Pederson as the representatives for the Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.
The 22-year-old Capobianco leads the Roadrunners in scoring by defensemen this season, registering four goals and 16 assists for a total of 20 points in 23 games this season.
The selection is the third in as many seasons for the third round selection (#63 overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft. In the 2018 AHL All-Star Challenge, Capobianco recorded three goals and three assists in four games, finishing second in points scored for the event and in 2019 he had a pair of assists.
The third-year pro was recalled by the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday and has played seven NHL games this season. As of January 3, Capobianco ranks third among all AHL defensemen with 10 power play assists.
The 22-year-old Pederson has registered 16 goals and 16 assists for a total of 32 points in 31 games this season for Tucson
The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan currently stands fifth in the entire 31-team league with his 16 goals. This is Pederson's first AHL All-Star Selection. With 23 goals during the 2018-19 season, Pederson led the team in that category, matching the single-season record by a Roadrunner.
Capobianco and Pederson are set to join their Head Coach Jay Varady, who will coach the Pacific Division as a result of the Roadrunners having the best record in their division as of January 1.
Tucson is one of just 14 teams to have multiple All-Stars for this season's event. Of the 14, Tucson is one of just three teams to have multiple All-Stars both in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Capobianco joins further limited company being one of just two All-Stars to go to the event for a third straight year.
The AHL's All-Stars will be divided into four teams, one representing each of the league's four divisions, for the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on January 26. The teams will participate in a round-robin 3-on-3 tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.
The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In both the 2018 and 2019 All-Star Classic Skills Competition, Capobianco participated in the Puck Control Relay, Pass and Score and the Breakaway Relay.
Tickets for all 17 remaining Roadrunners home games at Tucson Arena, including January 3rd and 4thagainst the San Jose Barracuda, are on sale now and can be purchased or visiting the Tucson Convention Center box office. For more information on the club, call 866-774-6253.
On-The-Ice
Concluding 2019 with a win over their I-8 Border Rival, the San Diego Gulls, the Roadrunners continue to pace the Pacific Division with a record of 24-7.
Through the first five games of the team's current seven-game home stand, their longest of the season, forward Michael Bunting has two goals and six assists for a total of eight points.
