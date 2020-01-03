Anthony Stolarz and Chris Wideman Named to AHL All-Star Classic

SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Anthony Stolarz and defenseman Chris Wideman have been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport., to be held Sunday and Monday, January 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Stolarz and Wideman will each make their second AHL All-Star Classic appearances. Stolarz participated in the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic in Syracuse, N.Y., and Wideman made his first All-Star Classic appearance in 2015 in Utica, N.Y.

Stolarz, 25 (1/20/94), is 10-9-2 with a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%) in 21 games with San Diego this season, including a career-high seven-game win streak from Nov. 1-16. Selected by Philadelphia in the second round (45th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has gone 60-50-15 with three shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .911 SV% in 134 career AHL games with San Diego and Lehigh Valley.

Signed by the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz has posted a 6-6-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 GAA and .908 SV% in 25 career NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-5, 230-pound goaltender combined for 18 games with the Oilers and Flyers in 2018-19, going 4-5-3 with one shutout, a 3.45 GAA and .901 SV%.

Wideman, 29 (1/7/90), has earned 8-11=19 points with 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with San Diego this season. The 5-10, 190-pound defenseman leads AHL defensemen in goals and co-leads in power-play goals (4), while he leads the Gulls in power-play goals, co-leads in points, ranks tied for second in assists and third in goals.

Selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Wideman has appeared in 181 career NHL games with Florida, Edmonton and Ottawa, compiling 16-29=45 points with a +4 rating and 104 penalty minutes (PIM). Signed by Anaheim as a free agent July 16, 2019, Wideman helped the Senators to a berth in the 2017 Eastern Conference Final with 1-3=4 points in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

