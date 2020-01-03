Barracuda Forward Joachim Blichfeld Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) rookie Forward Joachim Blichfeld (@joachimblich) has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport which will be held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario Calif. from Jan. 26-27, 2020. Blichfeld is currently up with the Barracuda's NHL (@NHL) affiliate the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks).

Blichfeld, 21, has appeared in 24 games with the Barracuda this season and currently leads the team in goals (11), is second in points (22) and is tied for first in power-play goals (3). In addition, he is pacing the Barracuda in points-per-game (.92) for skaters who have appeared in three or more games. Among AHL rookies, the Denmark native is first in points-per-game among skaters who have appeared in five or more games, tied for sixth in goals, tied for seventh in points and tied for fifth in power-play goals.

Blichfeld has skated in a pair of games with the Sharks this year, making his NHL debut December 12th against the New York Rangers.

A season ago, the six-foot-two, 180-pound winger led the WHL in scoring (53 goals, 61 assists) and was named the WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Trophy) as a member of the Portland Winterhawks.

The Sharks originally selected Blichfeld in the seventh round (210th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Blichfeld joins Jake Middleton, Francis Perron, Josef Kornear, Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Carpenter, Troy Grosenick, Danny O'Regan, Antoine Bibeau, and Rudolfs Balcers as players to represent the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic.

A full list of players selected for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport can be found below:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Sebastian Aho

CHA - Jake Bean

HFD - Joey Keane, Igor Shesterkin

HER - Matt Moulson ("C"), Mike Sgarbossa

LV - Morgan Frost

PRO - Paul Carey, Jack Studnicka

SPR - Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett

WBS - Andrew Agozzino

North Division

BEL - Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson

BNG - Ben Street

CLE - Nathan Gerbe

LAV - Charles Hudon

RCH - Jonas Johansson, Lawrence Pilut

SYR - Alex Barre-Boulet

TOR - Kasimir Kaskisuo, Rasmus Sandin

UTI - Reid Boucher, Brogan Rafferty

Central Division

CHI - Lucas Elvenes

GR - Matthew Ford ("C"), Chris Terry

IA - Gerald Mayhew, Brennan Menell

MB - Jansen Harkins

MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Connor Ingram, Yakov Trenin

RFD - Kevin Lankinen

SA - Derrick Pouliot

TEX - Joel L'Esperance

Pacific Division

BAK - Kailer Yamamoto

COL - T.J. Tynan

ONT - Kale Clague, Martin Frk, Cal Petersen

SD - Anthony Stolarz, Chris Wideman

SJ - Joachim Blichfeld

STK - Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips

TUC - Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson

