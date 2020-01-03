Barracuda Forward Joachim Blichfeld Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) announced today that San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) rookie Forward Joachim Blichfeld (@joachimblich) has been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport which will be held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario Calif. from Jan. 26-27, 2020. Blichfeld is currently up with the Barracuda's NHL (@NHL) affiliate the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks).
Blichfeld, 21, has appeared in 24 games with the Barracuda this season and currently leads the team in goals (11), is second in points (22) and is tied for first in power-play goals (3). In addition, he is pacing the Barracuda in points-per-game (.92) for skaters who have appeared in three or more games. Among AHL rookies, the Denmark native is first in points-per-game among skaters who have appeared in five or more games, tied for sixth in goals, tied for seventh in points and tied for fifth in power-play goals.
Blichfeld has skated in a pair of games with the Sharks this year, making his NHL debut December 12th against the New York Rangers.
A season ago, the six-foot-two, 180-pound winger led the WHL in scoring (53 goals, 61 assists) and was named the WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Trophy) as a member of the Portland Winterhawks.
The Sharks originally selected Blichfeld in the seventh round (210th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Blichfeld joins Jake Middleton, Francis Perron, Josef Kornear, Barclay Goodrow, Ryan Carpenter, Troy Grosenick, Danny O'Regan, Antoine Bibeau, and Rudolfs Balcers as players to represent the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic.
A full list of players selected for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport can be found below:
Atlantic Division
BRI - Sebastian Aho
CHA - Jake Bean
HFD - Joey Keane, Igor Shesterkin
HER - Matt Moulson ("C"), Mike Sgarbossa
LV - Morgan Frost
PRO - Paul Carey, Jack Studnicka
SPR - Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett
WBS - Andrew Agozzino
North Division
BEL - Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson
BNG - Ben Street
CLE - Nathan Gerbe
LAV - Charles Hudon
RCH - Jonas Johansson, Lawrence Pilut
SYR - Alex Barre-Boulet
TOR - Kasimir Kaskisuo, Rasmus Sandin
UTI - Reid Boucher, Brogan Rafferty
Central Division
CHI - Lucas Elvenes
GR - Matthew Ford ("C"), Chris Terry
IA - Gerald Mayhew, Brennan Menell
MB - Jansen Harkins
MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Connor Ingram, Yakov Trenin
RFD - Kevin Lankinen
SA - Derrick Pouliot
TEX - Joel L'Esperance
Pacific Division
BAK - Kailer Yamamoto
COL - T.J. Tynan
ONT - Kale Clague, Martin Frk, Cal Petersen
SD - Anthony Stolarz, Chris Wideman
SJ - Joachim Blichfeld
STK - Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips
TUC - Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson
