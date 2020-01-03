Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Nick Seeler to Iowa Wild on a Conditioning Assignment

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned defenseman Nick Seeler to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning assignment.

Seeler, 26 (6/3/93), has recorded eight penalty minutes (PIM) in six games with Minnesota this season. He last appeared in a game on Dec. 7 at Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Eden Prairie, Minn., owns 11 points (2-9=11) in 99 career NHL games with the Wild.

Iowa hosts the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7 p.m. and plays at the Chicago Wolves Saturday at 7 p.m.

Minnesota hosts the Winnipeg Jets Saturday at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM and the Calgary Flames Sunday at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

