Monsters Sink Admirals 3-2 in Overtime

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 12,615 fans. With the win, the Monsters are now 16-15-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings with 35 points.

Anton Karlsson scored the lone goal of the opening period at 18:32 for the Monsters during a six-man advantage on a delayed penalty. Assists from Stefan Matteau and Trey Fix-Wolansky helped give Cleveland a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Milwaukee's Matt Donovan notched a power-play tally at 13:47 of the second period to tie the game 1-1 heading into the final intermission.

The Monsters regained the lead following Sam Vigneault's power-play marker with helpers from Adam Clendening and Matteau at 7:46 of the final frame, but the Admirals tied the game 2-2 to force overtime with less than two minutes remaining after Anthony Richard scored.

Following a back-and-forth of chances in extra time, Matteau scored the game-winning goal at 2:54 with assists from Fix-Wolansky and Clendening to give Cleveland the 3-2 victory.

Veini Vehvilainen made 28 saves for the win while Milwaukee's Connor Ingram stopped 22 pucks in the loss.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

