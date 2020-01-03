Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The New York Islanders announced Friday that defenseman Adam Pelech sustained an injury to his Achilles tendon prior to the team's game on Thursday, Jan. 2 against the New Jersey Devils. Pelech is out for the remainder of the regular season.

Defenseman Sebastian Aho has been recalled from the Sound Tigers. He has 20 points (two goals and 18 assists) in 34 games with Bridgeport this season. In 141 American Hockey League games, Aho has 95 points (20 goals and 75 assists). He has played 22 National Hockey League games, all during the 2017-18 season, scoring four points (one goal and three assists).

