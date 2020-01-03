Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







Texas Stars goaltender Landon Bow reaches for a puck against the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars goaltender Landon Bow reaches for a puck against the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, opened up 2020 with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Chicago Wolves. The Stars earned their first overtime win thanks to the stick of Josh Melnick who's first game winning goal gave Texas points in four of the last five games.

Texas' final trip to Allstate Arena this season began with a sour start. The Wolves would score first, netting the opening goal eight minutes into the period on a great individual effort by Gage Quinney who danced his way through the left circle. He then dished a pass across the crease to Curtis McKenzie who found the back of the net with his 12th of the season.

Texas searched for the equalizer and in the meantime Landon Bow kept his club in the game. Opening the second period was a breakaway chance for Brandon Pirri that was denied by the Stars keeper and later in the frame he robbed McKenzie of a second goal with a dazzling glove save. The Stars power play earned a pivotal chance with a 5-on-3 man advantage later during the period. However, the club was unable to beat Oscar Dansk across the three minute advantage.

Eventually with only 33 seconds remaining in the period Michael Mersch was able to break the seal. Brad McClure battled for the puck in the right corner before Mersch fired a shot on the loose puck from the goal line on the right side that found the twine. The 12th goal of the season for Mersch was just the 10th shot for the Stars across two periods but ended Dansk's bid for a shutout.

Both goalies stood tall in the third period and both teams failed to find the back of the net in their respective efforts. Joel L'Esperance was denied by a sprawling blocker save from Dansk to keep the score even. The final horn sounded with the score deadlocked sending the game into overtime.

The Wolves held possession for more than a minute to open overtime and rang a shot off the post in the extra period. However, it was Melnick who would prove to be the overtime hero. After setting up a one timer for Emil Djuse, Melnick cut back in the right circle and sent a shot five-hole on Dansk as he was falling to the ice. It was the Chicago goaltender's first loss in his last eight games.

Texas was unable to convert on the power play on three chances but also held Chicago on their two opportunities. Bow earned the win stopping 25 of 26 shots in the contest, while Dansk took the loss in overtime with 20saves on 22 shots.

The Stars return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday to begin a stretch of five consecutive home games. Puck drop on Jan. 4 is set for 7 p.m. as the Stars face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the fourth time this season and the first time since Oct. 25.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Landon Bow (TEX) Josh Melnick (TEX) Curtis McKenzie (CHI)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars . Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.