Anaheim Ducks Send Three to Gulls

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reassigned center Sam Carrick, right wing Daniel Sprong and defenseman Chris Wideman to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Carrick, 27 (2/4/92), recorded 1-1=2 points in nine games with the Ducks this season. Carrick, who was acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and Anaheim's seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, owns 2-3=5 points in 34 career NHL games with the Ducks and Toronto Maple Leafs. The 6-0, 205-pound center has posted 10-6=16 points with a +11 rating in 18 games with San Diego this season. Selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick is currently leading San Diego in goals and plus/minus.

Sprong, 22 (3/17/97), went scoreless in his Anaheim season debut Dec. 22 at the New York Rangers. Acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for Marcus Pettersson Dec. 3, 2018, Sprong has recorded 18-10=28 points in 90 career NHL games with the Ducks and Penguins. In 24 games with San Diego this season, the 5-11, 191-pound forward has collected 7-12=19 points with two power-play goals. Sprong, who was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, returns to the Gulls leading the club in assists (12) and co-leading in points.

Wideman, 29 (1/7/90), has appeared in 181 career NHL games with Florida, Edmonton and Ottawa, compiling 16-29=45 points with a +4 rating. Signed as a free agent July 16, 2019, Wideman owns 8-11=19 points in 26 games with San Diego this season. Wideman currently leads the Gulls in power-play goals (4), co-leads in points, ranks tied for second in assists and third in goals. The 5-10, 190-pound blueliner was selected by Ottawa in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

