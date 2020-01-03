Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Erik Brannstrom to the Belleville Senators.

In 31 games with Ottawa this season, Brannstrom has collected four assists.

He's also lined up in four games with Belleville where he has a goal and three assists.

The Sens are in action tonight when they host Rochester. Tickets are available.

