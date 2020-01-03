Aho Named AHL All-Star for Third Straight Season

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today that defenseman Sebastian Aho has been selected to represent the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport. The two-day event will take place Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, California.

Aho, 23, becomes the first Sound Tigers player to ever be selected to three All-Star Classics, which he has done in consecutive years. He is one of the top offensive defensemen in the AHL and is currently tied for 13th among all league blue-liners with 20 points (two goals, 18 assists) in 34 games. Aho leads Bridgeport in points and assists, and earned his first NHL recall of the season earlier today by the Islanders.

Last season, Aho led all Sound Tigers defensemen in points and assists and was tied for second on the team in scoring overall. As a rookie in 2017-18, he led all Bridgeport defensemen with nine goals and added 20 assists for 29 points in 40 games. Aho also skated in 22 NHL contests with the Islanders and collected four points (one goal, three assists), including his first NHL goal on Jan. 8, 2018 against the New Jersey Devils.

A native of UmeÃ¥, Sweden, Aho agreed to a three-year entry-level deal with the Islanders on July 5, 2017 after he was selected by the club in the fifth round (#139 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He spent parts of the last four seasons with SkellefteÃ¥ AIK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and posted career highs in goals (10), assists (20), points (30) and games played (50) with the team last season. He added two assists in seven playoff games, and helped SkellefteÃ¥ capture 2017 SHL silver medal honors.

In 152 career SHL games, Aho registered 15 goals, 45 assists and 60 points during the regular season and also skated in 49 career playoff games, helping SkellefteÃ¥ win the SHL championship in 2013-14.

The 5'10, 170-pound defenseman also skated with Team Sweden in the World Junior Championships from 2012-15.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers continue a season-long, five-game road trip tonight with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Binghamton Devils at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV , beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

Sound Tigers season tickets and flex plans are on sale now for the 2019-20 campaign, offering the greatest savings and ultimate flexibility of all ticket packages. Pick between a full-season, 20-game, or 10-game plan and you'll also be entitled to exclusive benefits, including the ticket holder exchange policy. Lock in your seats today by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or via brad.dworin@harboryardse.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.