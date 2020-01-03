Gawdin, Phillips Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
The Stockton Heat, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced today in conjunction with the AHL that forwards Glenn Gawdin and Matthew Phillips have been named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by the Ontario International Airport. The AHL All-Star Classic will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on January 26 and 27.
"This is a well-deserved recognition for the season that both Glenn and Matthew are having. We are extremely proud of them and this is another step forward in their development," Heat General Manager, Brad Pascall said.
Gawdin, 22, leads the team with 33 points, including 11 goals and 22 assists in 30 games. Gawdin leads Stockton with 22 assists, 13 power play points and is tied for the team lead with seven multi-point games. Averaging over a point per game in his second pro season, Gawdin ranks third in the AHL in points, trailing Utica's Reid Boucher and Belleville's Drake Batherson. Gawdin recorded his first four-point game of his career on December 27 against the San Jose Barracuda, posting a goal and three assists. The British Columbia native heads into 2020 riding a four-game point streak and is just five points shy of his rookie season point total of 38.
Phillips, 21, is tied for the team lead in goals with 14 and is second in points with 30 in 28 games. The former sixth round pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, ranks tied for 11th in the league in points and tied for 12th in goals. Phillips earned his first NHL call up with the Calgary Flames earlier this season on December 10. Phillips' 14 goals through three months surpassed his rookie total of 13 from last season. Phillips owns the longest point streak on the team this season at seven games, scoring seven goals and 12 points in the run.
Gawdin and Phillips join Curtis Lazar (2018-19), Rasmus Andersson (2017-18), Andrew Mangiapane (2017-18), Mark Jankowski (2016-17) and Derek Grant (2015-16) as Heat All-Star selections during the Heat's first five seasons. Joining Gawdin and Phillips on the Pacific Division All-Star team will be Kailer Yamamoto (BAK), T.J. Tynan (COL), Kale Clague (ONT), Martin Frk (ONT), Cal Petersen (ONT), Anthony Stolarz (SD), Chris Wideman (SD), Joachim Blichfeld (SJ), Kyle Capobianco (TUC) and Lane Pederson (TUC). Tucson's Jay Varady will serve as the Head Coach.
Stockton's four-game home stand continues tonight as the team hosts the Ontario Reign on Friday, January 3 at 7 PM.
