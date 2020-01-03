T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that they will be welcoming 1980 U.S. Men's Olympic Hockey team captain Mike Eruzione for a special meet-and-greet opportunity on Hometown Heroes Night presented by People's United Bank on Saturday, Jan. 25.

While Eruzione will be holding a meet-and-greet with the general public, he will also hold a more exclusive event for a limited number of fans while supplies last. For a rate of just $50, Mike Eruzione VIP Packages are on sale to fans, which include:

VIP Meet & Greet from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. in the Breakaway Lounge

One (1) Center Ice Zone ticket to watch the Thunderbirds as they host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

One (1) personal professional photograph with Mike Eruzione

One (1) autographed photo of Mike Eruzione

Cash bar available in the Breakaway Lounge

In addition, current Thunderbirds ticket package members will have the ability to add-on this VIP Meet-and-Greet for the rate of $30.

With any questions regarding Mike Eruzione VIP Packages or Hometown Heroes Night, call (413) 739-4625.

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

