Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Oleg Sosunov from the Syracuse Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Sosunov, 21, has played in four games with the Crunch and six contests with the Solar Bears this season. He appeared in 20 games with the Crunch last season recording one goal. He also registered a goal and four assists in 17 games with the Solar Bears.
Sosunov was selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
