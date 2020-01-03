San Diego Gulls Release Kyle Thomas from Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released right wing Kyle Thomas from a professional tryouts (PTO).

Thomas, 29 (1/31/90), went scoreless in two games with the Gulls after signing his PTO Dec. 26. The 6-0, 192-pound forward has recorded 3-3=6 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 career AHL games with San Diego, Utica and Cleveland.

A native of Waltham, Mass., Thomas returns to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL having earned 7-9=16 points with a +1 rating and 54 PIM in 27 games. He collected 81-133=214 points with 309 PIM in 267 career ECHL games with the Railers, Kalamazoo Wings, Utah Grizzlies, Fort Wayne Komets, Quad City Mallards and Reading Royals.

