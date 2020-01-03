San Diego Gulls Release Kyle Thomas from Professional Tryout
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released right wing Kyle Thomas from a professional tryouts (PTO).
Thomas, 29 (1/31/90), went scoreless in two games with the Gulls after signing his PTO Dec. 26. The 6-0, 192-pound forward has recorded 3-3=6 points and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 27 career AHL games with San Diego, Utica and Cleveland.
A native of Waltham, Mass., Thomas returns to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL having earned 7-9=16 points with a +1 rating and 54 PIM in 27 games. He collected 81-133=214 points with 309 PIM in 267 career ECHL games with the Railers, Kalamazoo Wings, Utah Grizzlies, Fort Wayne Komets, Quad City Mallards and Reading Royals.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Bears Start 2020 in Win Column, Blast Penguins 6-2 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Point Streak Snapped by Springfield - Utica Comets
- Devils Rolling In 3-1 Win Over Sound Tigers - Binghamton Devils
- Montembeault, T-Birds Clamp Down Comets, 3-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Release Kyle Thomas from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Stars Recall Center Anthony Nellis from Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Buffalo Bills Legend Jim Kelly to Appear at January 24 Amerks Home Game - Rochester Americans
- Kaskisuo and Sandin Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Preds Recall Carrier, Ads Summon Smith, Savage - Milwaukee Admirals
- Barracuda Forward Joachim Blichfeld Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Send Three to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Lankinen Named to AHL All-Star Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alex Barre-Boulet Named 2020 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Capobianco, Pederson Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ben Street Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves' Elvenes Earns All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Balcers, Batherson Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Land Three for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Gawdin, Phillips Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Chris Terry Earns Fourth Straight Selection to AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jansen Harkins Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rafferty, Boucher Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Aho Named AHL All-Star for Third Straight Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lawrence Pilut, Jonas Johansson Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Anthony Stolarz and Chris Wideman Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gerry Mayhew, Brennan Menell Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Wild
- Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- Condors Yamamoto Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe to Represent Cleveland at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Unveiled for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Clague, Frk, Petersen Named AHL All-Stars - Ontario Reign
- Paul Carey and Jack Studnicka Selected to 2020 AHL All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Tonight in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Host Heroes vs. Villains Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Open 2020 against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Nick Seeler to Iowa Wild on a Conditioning Assignment - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Parisi Signed to Another PTO - Belleville Senators
- Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Justin Scott to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Open 2019 on the Road this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester - Rochester Americans
- PPL Center Ranks #4 in the Country by Pollstar for Arenas of its Size - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, January 3 - Belleville Senators
- Game 32 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year - Texas Stars
- Wolves Dropped in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.